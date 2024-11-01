Was Attorney General Peter F. Neronha right to pursue a yearslong investigation of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s role in the awarding of a $5.2 million contract that concluded with no charges?

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Oct. 29 announced that a yearslong probe into Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s role in the awarding of a $5.2 million state education contract has ended with no charges.

The probe launched in 2021 with R.I. State Police investigated McKee’s role in the awarding of the now-canceled contract to the ILO Group. The contract was $4 million higher than a competing bid.

Neronha said McKee “intentionally and against the findings on an independent state review team steered” the federally funded contract to ILO, a company that was formed by an associate of Michael Magee Jr., who had served on McKee’s transition team and helped fund charter schools in Cumberland.

But he said there was not enough clear evidence of criminal wrongdoing to bring charges against the governor, who did not cooperate in the investigation.

McKee responded by criticizing Neronha for wasting taxpayer money and seeking to ruin his reputation.