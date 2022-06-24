The R.I. Supreme Court on June 23 cleared the way for the $300 million Fane tower project in Providence.

The proposed 46-floor luxury tower overseen by New York real estate developer Jason Fane was stalled by a legal challenge objecting to its height exceeding local zoning.

Fane and the city’s I-195 Redevelopment Commission had requested an amendment to the property’s zoning to allow a 600-feet maximum building height, exceeding the parcel’s current zoning regulations that cap building height at 100 feet.

The proposal was approved by the city but was challenged in court.

- Advertisement -

The Supreme Court struck down the challenge in supporting a previous Superior Court ruling in favor of the project.

Was the R.I. Supreme Court’s ruling clearing the way for the proposed $300 million Fane tower project in Providence the best decision for the city? Yes, the project will bring needed jobs and housing and encourage others to invest in the city No, the project was given special treatment and doesn’t fit the city’s adopted development plan I’m not sure Results Vote