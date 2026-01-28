Washington Trust bounces back to black with $52M profit in 2025

By
-
WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp Inc. reported a year-end profit of $52.2 million for 2025 on Wednesday, reversing a net loss of $28.1 million in 2024. / PBN FILE PHOTO/SCOTT KINGSLEY

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., the parent of Washington Trust, on Wednesday reported a year-end profit of $52.2 million for 2025, reversing a net loss of $28.1 million in 2024 on growth in wealth management and mortgage banking. The bank said full-year earnings were equivalent to $2.71 per diluted share, compared with a loss

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display