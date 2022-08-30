Washington Trust celebrates 222 years with 222 acts of kindness

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. recently celebrated its 222nd anniversary with a “222 acts of kindness” employee event, according to a news release.

The 22-day challenge asked employees throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut to perform a total of 222 small gestures for others.

Acts of kindness that were performed included volunteering in a soup kitchen, donating food and clothing, delivering meals to the elderly, or sharing garden vegetables with neighbors.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

