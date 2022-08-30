Washington Trust celebrates 222 years with 222 acts of kindness

THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO. recently celebrated its 222nd anniversary with “222 acts of kindness” among its employees. Pictured is Chairman and CEO Edward O. Handy III helping to assemble meals at Amos House in Providence as part of the event. / COURTESY THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO.

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. recently celebrated its 222nd anniversary with a “222 acts of kindness” employee event, according to a news release.

The 22-day challenge asked employees throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut to perform a total of 222 small gestures for others.

Acts of kindness that were performed included volunteering in a soup kitchen, donating food and clothing, delivering meals to the elderly, or sharing garden vegetables with neighbors.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com

