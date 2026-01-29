Washington Trust CEO eyes stronger margins in 2026

By
-
CEO EDWARD O. “Ned” Handy said Washington Trust Bancorp, parent of Washington Trust, is poised for higher 2026 profits as a costly $8M interest rate swap set to expire in April. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., the parent of Washington Trust, is poised for higher profitability in 2026 as a costly interest rate swap is set to expire in April, Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III said on Thursday. The swap, which is a hedge against changing interest rates, has trimmed roughly $8

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR