Washington Trust CEO: Q1 results mixed amid wealth and institutional push

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EDWARD O. “Ned” Handy III, chairman and CEO of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., said first-quarter results were mixed amid uneven fee income, higher credit reserves and early gains in wealth and institutional banking efforts that have yet to boost earnings. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. CEO and Chairman Edward O. “Ned” Handy III said Tuesday that the company’s first-quarter results reflected uneven fee income, higher credit reserves and early gains from new wealth and institutional banking efforts that have yet to boost earnings. The results also reflected the absence of prior-year one-time items, he

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