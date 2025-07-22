Washington Trust donates 1,667 personal hygiene items to Amenity Aid

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. donated 1,667 personal hygiene items to Amenity Aid, a Warwick-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing hygiene poverty throughout Rhode Island and the state’s only hygiene bank.

The bank collected the personal hygiene donations during its Community Shred Days in June, when it provided free document shredding at branch and community locations across the state.

Since starting the annual Community Shred event in 2022, Washington Trust has collected a total of 6,321 hygiene items and raised $1,200 for Amenity Aid.

“At Washington Trust, we believe in the power of community and the importance of dignity for all,” said Edward O. Handy III, chairman and CEO of Washington Trust. “Through our Community Shred Days, we’re not only helping Rhode Islanders protect their personal information but also making a meaningful impact by supporting Amenity Aid’s mission to combat hygiene poverty. We’re proud to partner with an organization that is improving lives across our state.”

- Advertisement -

Amenity Aid works with direct service agencies such as homeless shelters, food pantries, veteran support agencies and domestic violence organizations to provide free personal hygiene products to Rhode Islanders in need.

“We are deeply grateful to Washington Trust and everyone who showed up with a donation in hand,” said Liz Duggan, founder and executive director of Amenity Aid. “Hygiene products are essential for health, dignity and self-confidence – but 38% of Rhode Islanders simply can’t access them. Washington Trust’s continued partnership ensures we can reach more neighbors with the basics they need to thrive. It’s community in action, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Washington Trust holds Community Shred Days as part of its commitment to helping people protect their private data from fraud. This year’s event was held at bank branches and community locations in Barrington, Coventry, North Kingstown, Smithfield and Westerly.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.