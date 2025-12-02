Washington Trust donates $25K to support hunger relief across 3 states

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has donated $25,000 to 26 food pantries and social service organizations across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, the bank announced.

The 2025 holiday season marks the bank’s 25th consecutive year of providing funding to hunger-relief agencies. Grants ranged from $500 to $1,000, supporting local organizations that provide meals, food and holiday assistance to struggling families, the bank said.

“Washington Trust has long upheld a tradition of giving back and fighting hunger during the holidays,” said Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III. “Washington Trust is proud to support these hunger-relief and social service organizations to help more families enjoy the holidays without the stress of worrying about basic needs.”

Washington Trust 2025 holiday grant recipients in Rhode Island include:

TAP-IN Inc. in Barrington.

Coventry Community Food Bank in Coventry.

Comprehensive Community Action Program in Cranston.

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry in Cumberland.

East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard in East Greenwich.

Good Neighbors in East Providence.

Tri-County Community Action Agency in Johnston.

Pentecostal Church Fountain of Life in Johnston.

Helping Hands of Block Island in New Shoreham.

North Kingstown Food Pantry in North Kingstown.

Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center in Pawtucket.

Holy Family Parish Soup Kitchen in Pawtucket.

Your Neighborhood Food Pantry in Providence.

Better Lives Rhode Island in Providence.

Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need in Richmond.

Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry in Smithfield.

Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale in South Kingstown.

City of Warwick – Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Warwick.

W.A.R.M. Center in Westerly.

Jonnycake Center of Westerly in Westerly.

The bank also provided grants to Family Aid in Boston, People Helping People in Burlington, Mass., and HESSCO Elder Services in Walpole, Mass.

In Connecticut, the bank provided grants to the Glastonbury Food and Fuel Bank in Glastonbury, Christian Community Action in New Haven and the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center in Pawcatuck.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.