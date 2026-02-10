Washington Trust donates welcome-home kits to Crossroads residents moving into new Providence housing

WESTERLY – Employees at The Washington Trust Co. recently donated more than $2,700 worth of household supplies to help formerly homeless Rhode Islanders settle into permanent housing at Crossroads Rhode Island’s new apartment building in Providence.

For the third consecutive year, Washington Trust staff members assembled and delivered welcome-home kits to residents moving into Crossroads Rhode Island’s newly opened affordable housing development at 99 Stewart St.

More than 80 employees volunteered to pack 24 kits – baskets filled with everyday essentials such as toiletries, cleaning products and paper goods – that were intended to ease the transition for individuals and families entering permanent housing.

Since 2024, Washington Trust has provided 84 welcome-home kits to Crossroads, which distributes the baskets to clients as they move out of homelessness and into stable housing.

- Advertisement -

Crossroads Rhode Island is the state’s largest provider of housing and support services for people experiencing homelessness. The Welcome Home Kits initiative is one piece of Washington Trust’s broader relationship with the organization, which includes both volunteer efforts and financial support.

In 2023, the bank pledged $50,000 to Crossroads’ Roads to Home capital campaign, which is funding the development of more than 300 units of permanent supportive housing in Providence. Projects include the new construction at 99 Stewart St. and 371 Pine St., as well as renovations to 160 Broad S.

“Access to safe and affordable housing is a critical issue facing our communities, and Washington Trust remains deeply committed to supporting organizations that help individuals and families achieve housing stability,” said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III. “Our employees are passionate about giving back, and this hands‑on effort reflects their genuine care for the people and communities we serve. We are proud to stand alongside Crossroads Rhode Island as they work to bring stability, dignity and opportunity to individuals experiencing homelessness.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.