Washington Trust employees collect household items, build kits for Crossroads clients

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. employees recently built and donated 35 “Welcome Home” kits to benefit Crossroads Rhode Island clients who are transitioning from homelessness to stable housing, the bank announced.

Valued at more than $4,000, the kits contain personal care items and basic household supplies. The kits were assembled and given to clients to assist them as they settle into their new apartments.

More than 100 Washington Trust employees participated in the collection drive and kit assembly effort, including Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III and President and Chief Operating Officer Mary Noons.

“Washington Trust remains committed to supporting programs that provide resources to individuals and families who are seeking safe and affordable housing options, especially in the midst of the current housing crisis in Rhode Island,” Noons said in a statement. “Our employees care deeply about their local communities, and we’re proud of this effort to support Crossroads’ mission.”

- Advertisement -

Washington Trust has also committed a $50,000 grant to support Crossroads’ Roads to Home capital campaign, which will create nearly 300 affordable permanent supportive apartments for formerly homeless adults in three different buildings in Providence.

“Many of the unhoused people that we serve come to us with little more than the clothes on their backs,” Laura Calenda, Crossroads chief marketing and philanthropy officer, said in a statement. “Thanks to the generosity of Washington Trust, we will be able to provide 35 households with essential items like paper products, toiletries, and cleaning supplies to help with the transition into new homes. We are grateful for our continued partnership.”