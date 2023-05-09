Washington Trust finances $2.2M industrial project

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co.’s Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $2.2 million in financing to BHD 12-14 Realty LLC for an 81,250-square-foot industrial property located at 12-14 Eastern Park Road in East Hartford, Conn.

Currently occupied by four tenants, the property is located in a heavily industrialized area with very favorable highway access to Interstate 84 and I-91.

“We are excited to provide financing for this type of light industrial property in the Greater Hartford market, which has seen continued growth of distribution warehouses that service the Northeast corridor between New York City and Boston,” said Julia Anne M. Slom, Washington Trust’s executive vice president and chief commercial real estate officer.

The bank’s Commercial Real Estate Group provides mortgages for the construction, refinancing, or purchasing of investment real estate projects. The group’s financing ranges from several hundred thousand dollars to multimillion-dollar projects.

- Advertisement -

Sam Wood is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Wood@PBN.com.