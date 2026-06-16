Washington Trust finances $28.8M loan for 104-unit South Kingstown apartment project

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has provided a $28.8 million construction loan to finance a new 104-unit apartment complex at The Village at South County Commons in South Kingstown.

The development, by Residences at South County Commons LLC, will include two elevator-served apartment buildings located behind the existing Hampton Inn within the mixed-use village.

Site work is underway, with the first units expected to become available in summer 2027.

“This project brings together residential, retail and commercial uses to create convenience and walkability that benefit both residents and nearby businesses,” said Bethany Lyons, senior vice president and managing director of commercial real estate at Washington Trust. “We are pleased to support our borrower’s well-integrated approach to mixed-use development.”

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The apartment community will offer residents access to South County Commons’ existing retail and dining amenities, as well as nearby Route 1.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.