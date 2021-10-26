Washington Trust finances Quonset Business Park property acquisition

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Washington Trust Co. through its commercial real estate group recently provided the financing for acquisition of an industrial property in the Quonset Business Park.

The commercial real estate mortgage allowed Equity Industrial Partners to acquire a 125,000-square-foot industrial property at 600 Callahan Road, according to a news release.

Equity Industrial Partners is a Needham, Mass-based real estate developer that has acquired and developed more than 100 million square feet of commercial and industrial properties and also offers property management services, the release stated.

The property will continue to be leased to Rhody Transportation, which has occupied the space since 2001.

The amount of the loan was not disclosed.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.