PROVIDENCE – The Washington Trust Co. has hired John-Paul “JP” Aldi as vice president of commercial real estate, adding to its lending team in Connecticut.

Aldi, who will be based at the bank’s New Haven office, will focus on originating and structuring commercial real estate and construction loans across a range of asset classes, according to the bank.

Aldi brings more than a decade of experience in commercial real estate lending and underwriting.

Most recently, Aldi managed a commercial real estate portfolio for a Connecticut-based regional bank, where he originated and closed large-scale mortgages and construction lines of credit.

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Earlier in his career, he worked in commercial real estate brokerage and multifamily mortgage underwriting.

Aldi holds a master’s degree in real estate finance and investment from New York University and a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College.

“JP brings a deep understanding of commercial real estate finance to our team,” said Bethany Lyons, senior vice president and managing director of commercial real estate at Washington Trust. “He is well prepared to support our clients and our existing portfolio with the thoughtful approach that defines our company.”

The office is located at 265 Church St. in New Haven, Conn.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.