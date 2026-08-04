Washington Trust provides $13.6M financing for McGovern MHQ expansion

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has provided $13.6 million in financing to McGovern MHQ Inc. to support the New England vehicle upfitter’s acquisition of production facilities in Massachusetts, including a historic former textile mill complex being returned to active industrial use, the bank announced July 30.

The financing supports the Marlborough, Mass.-based company’s purchase of a 131,000-square-foot facility at 44 Rivulet St. in Uxbridge, Mass., and an approximately 80,000-square-foot facility spanning 401 Elm St., 415 Elm St. and Smith Drive in Marlborough.

The Uxbridge property, part of the historic Rivulet Mill complex, will provide double the production space for McGovern MHQ’s truck equipment operations, which are currently located at a leased facility in Oxford, Mass., the bank said.

As a result, the largely vacant mill complex, originally developed for textile production in the early 1800s, will now return to active industrial use as part of the company’s expansion.

- Advertisement -

The Rivulet Mill site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and reflects the shared industrial heritage of the Blackstone Valley, where textile manufacturing once connected communities across Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The Marlborough acquisition will allow McGovern MHQ to transition from tenant to owner of a major operating facility used for vehicle upfitting, service and fleet support operations.

Founded in 1979 and acquired by Matt McGovern in 2023, McGovern MHQ provides customized vehicle solutions for police, fire, emergency medical services and public works fleets across New England.

“This financing supports a major milestone for the company – expanding its footprint, increasing its production capacity and transitioning key operations into owned facilities designed for long-term growth,” Joseph Confessore, senior vice president and managing director of commercial and private banking at Washington Trust, said in a statement.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.