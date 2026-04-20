Washington Trust Q1 profit rises 3.3% to $12.6M

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WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp reported first-quarter profit of $12.6 million on Monday, up 3.3% from $12.2 million in the same period a year ago. / PBN FILE PHOTO/SCOTT KINGSLEY
WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp reported first-quarter profit of $12.6 million on Monday, up 3.3% from $12.2 million in the same period a year ago. / PBN FILE PHOTO/SCOTT KINGSLEY

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. reported first-quarter profit of $12.6 million on Monday, up 3.3% from $12.2 million in the same period a year ago, despite a nearly $10 million year-over-year decline in revenue. Earnings per diluted share were 66 cents, up 3 cents from the first quarter of 2025. The results did

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