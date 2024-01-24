Washington Trust’s year-end profit declines 32.8% to $48.2M

By
-
WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp Inc., the parent company for The Washington Trust Co., says its net income for 2023 was $48.2 million compared with $71.7 million it posted in 2022. / PBN FILE PHOTO/SCOTT KINGSLEY
WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp Inc., the parent company for The Washington Trust Co., says its net income for 2023 was $48.2 million compared with $71.7 million it posted in 2022. / PBN FILE PHOTO/SCOTT KINGSLEY

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. on Wednesday posted a profit of $48.2 million for 2023, down 32.8% from the $71.7 million it reported for 2022 as rapid interest rate increases last year took their toll on banks. Earnings per diluted share of Washington Trust dropped to $2.82 for the full 2023, down from

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display