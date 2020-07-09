WashTrust, Navigant rated ‘best’ bank, credit union in R.I. by Forbes

PROVIDENCE – The Washington Trust Co. and Navigant Credit Union earned top marks among customers in Rhode Island, according to new Forbes rankings of the best banks and credit unions in every state.

The rankings lists are based on a survey with market research firm Statista, which asked 25,000 customers nationwide, who scored financial institutions in terms of overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as specific metrics such as terms and conditions. Major national banks and credit unions were excluded.

Washington Trust was the only Rhode Island bank recognized in the second annual “Best Banks in Each State” list. Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust chairman and CEO, said in a statement that the company was “extremely honored” by the recognition, which “reconfirms our commitment to the outstanding service our employees provide to our customers.”

Banks with presences in southeastern Massachusetts, including HarborOne Bank and Rockland Trust, were also named.

Navigant Credit Union was the only Rhode Island credit union named in the third annual “Best Credit Unions in Each State” list.

Navigant and Washington Trust were also recognized in the 2019 rankings, PBN reported.

Specific details on how each bank and credit union scored on the surveys were not available.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.