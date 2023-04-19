‘WaterFire Day’ celebrates release of 2023 schedule

PROVIDENCE – City and state officials Wednesday welcomed the 2023 WaterFire schedule by designating April 19 as “WaterFire Day,” complete with an evening lighting.

Organized by WaterFire Providence, an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization, the annual events attract nearly 1 million people to the city annually who spend over $114 million and generate more than $9 million of direct tax revenue to the state, according to WaterFire’s filing with the nonprofit tracker GuideStar.

Launched more than 30 years ago by acclaimed artist and sculptor Barnaby Evans, who still serves as the organization’s co-CEO and executive artistic director, WaterFire attracts on average between 50,000 and 100,000 attendees per event, more than half of which travel from out-of-state.

Wednesday’s lighting was attended by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, and City Council President Rachel Miller.

“WaterFire is not only a cultural activity that Rhode Islanders and tourists from across the country and world come to see,” said McKee. “But it also generates economic activity for the hospitality sector bringing in revenue to our hotels and restaurants.”

WaterFire Providence co-CEO and Managing Director Peter Mello lauded “the tremendous impacts WaterFire has on our community, both culturally and economically.”

A partial lighting was held on April 1. Wednesday’s gathering included the lighting of 12 stationary braziers in Memorial Park, coinciding with the release of the 2023 schedule. There will be 11 more full and partial lightings April through November.

In his remarks, Smiley called WaterFire “an integral part” of the city’s “vibrant arts culture scene and reputation as the Creative Capital.”

In conjunction with the inaugural WaterFire Day, the organization also announced the #SparkYourAppetite fundraiser to market the city’s restaurant and bar scene, featuring eight locally-owned restaurants including Bayberry Garden, Bellini Providence, Black Sheep, Blu Violet, Hot Club, Moonshine Alley, Sports & Leisure, and Troop PVD. Diners will also have the chance to win prizes by sharing a photo of their check on Instagram with @WaterFireProv and tagging #SparkYourAppetite.

The participating restaurants will donate 10% of Wednesday’s revenues to WaterFire Providence “to keep the fires burning,” according to the announcement.

“All of us are looking forward to welcoming the entire community back to the river as well as greeting the many thousands of new visitors who will come to Rhode Island to see WaterFire for their first time this season,” said Evans.

The organization said that additional lightings may be added if funding becomes available. Lighting begin at sunset with most running until midnight. The Sept. 30 lighting ends at 11 p.m. and the Nov. 4 at 10 p.m.

2023 WaterFire schedule

Wednesday, April 19 partial lighting, Memorial Park

Saturday, June 3 full lighting

Sunday, June 18 partial lighting, Waterplace Basin

Saturday, June 24 full lighting

Friday, July 14 partial lighting, Waterplace Basin

Saturday, July 22 full lighting

Saturday, Aug. 19 full lighting

Saturday, Sept. 2 partial lighting

Saturday, Sept. 9 full lighting

Saturday, Sept. 30 full lighting

Saturday, Nov. 4 full lighting

