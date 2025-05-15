Waterfront compound in Portsmouth sells for $2.3M

PORTSMOUTH – A waterfront compound with two buildings on a narrow 0.32-acre lot overlooking Block Island Sound recently sold for $2.3 million, according to public records.

The gated beachfront compound at 943 Matunuck Beach Road contains two buildings, a main house built in 1940, and a smaller cottage constructed in 2021, according to Portsmouth property records.

However, the property was completely redesigned and updated recently, according to a Zillow listing for the property.

The sale included a 1957 Porsche convertible, according to the Zillow listing.

The 1,750-square-foot main house contains two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to town property records. The 450-square-foot cottage comes with one bedroom and one bathroom, according to the Zillow listing and town property records.

Both of the residential buildings came completely furnished, according to the Zillow listing.

With 60 feet of beach frontage, the property comes with an outdoor patio, a new hot tub, an outdoor kitchen with built-in grill, and a full outdoor bathroom with a double sink and an outdoor shower, according to the Zillow listing.

The property features a stone fireplace with a pizza oven, as well as a beverage fridge, according to the Zillow listing.

The property also comes with its own septic system and Tesla solar panels, according to the listing.

The two-story main house comes with a second-floor balcony overlooking the ocean, the listing states.

The cottage sits over a newly built garage on the property, according to the listing.

The seller was represented by Lauren Swanson, of RE/MAX Professionals. The buyers were represented by the Soby-Roberts Team at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The compound was most recently valued by Portsmouth assessors in 2024 as being worth $1.97 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the compound was sold by James Low Jr., of South Kingstown, and it was purchased by John Daniel and Danielle Sermer, of Mount Vernon, N.H.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.