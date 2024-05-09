Waterfront condo in Bristol sells for $2.36M

BRISTOL – A 2,270-square-foot residential condominium on the waterfront recently sold for $2.36 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyers in this transaction.

The sale of Unit 310N at 345 Thames St. is the highest sale in Bristol for 2024 as of early May, and it also marked the third-highest condo sale on record in the town, according to Mott & Chace, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The residential condo overlooking Bristol Harbor contains two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The ranch condo was constructed in 2004, on the third floor of the four-story building called Stone Harbour Condominiums, which also offers its residents a private, heated infinity pool and a gym, according to Mott & Chace.

The condo comes with two terraces, two garage spaces and the conveyance of two 35-foot marina slips on the waterfront dock next to the building, accommodating an up to 40-foot boat, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller.

- Advertisement -

The home’s kitchen was renovated recently with a large island, new countertops, new white custom cabinetry, a new tile backsplash, a new paneled Sub-Zero refrigerator, new Wolf dual fuel range with griddle and double oven, new Cove dishwasher, and new Wolf gourmet drawer microwave, according to Lila Delman Compass.

Both of the home’s bathrooms feature zero clearance walk-in showers with rain shower heads and additional shower heads, radiant floor heat, floating vanities, and on-trend tile choices, according to the real estate firm.

According to the town’s online property tax evaluation database, the residential condo was most recently valued by Bristol assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.42 million.

Alyce Wright, sales associate for the Lila Delman Compass Newport office, represented the seller in this transaction. The buyers were represented by Geb Masterson, sales associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The deed documenting the property transfer was not immediately available through Bristol’s online land records database. However, the home was last owned by Robert Busch and Kathleen Busch, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.