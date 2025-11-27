Waterfront estate in Barrington sells for $3.8M

BARRINGTON – A waterfront estate that was once featured in Architectural Digest recently sold for $3.8 million, making this the second-highest home sale in the town in 2025 thus far, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 69 Nayatt Road home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service that showed this was the town’s second-highest home sale of the year.

With more than 2 acres of land, the home features uninterrupted views of Narragansett Bay, the real estate firm said.

The home was originally built for Henry S. Chafee, who was chairman of the board of The Providence Journal Co., according to Residential Properties. The home was designed by George W.W. Brewster, a renowned architect, the firm said.

Constructed in 1950, the home sits on the site of a former Victorian house and uses the same original foundation, according to the firm.

The home features two wings, with a central living area containing marble floors. It also has a living room, and a dining area divided by two walls, with fireplaces in them, the firm said.

One wing of the home descends the property’s sloping grade, including the owner’s suite, bonus room and a double guest room, according to Residential Properties.

The opposite wing includes a kitchen with professional-grade appliances, teak counters and a water-facing breakfast area. The living room features a large stone fireplace, with French doors that lead outdoors to the backyard’s dual stone terraces, the firm said.

The property comes with a carriage house – the only remaining original structure on the grounds, which includes a first-floor garage and a second-floor apartment, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $3.14 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 2.06 acres of land alone was valued at $2.25 million.

Residential Properties sales associates Joyce Hughes and Lauren Schaller represented the seller. Residential Properties sales associate Tom Wegner and associate broker Angie Salem represented the buyer as co-selling agents in this transaction.

A warranty deed, a public record documenting the transaction of the building, was not immediately available through Barrington’s online land sales database. The property was previously owned by Gloria Hall, according to the online property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.