Waterfront home in Portsmouth sells for $6.1M

PORTSMOUTH – A home within a gated community at 284 Carnegie Harbor Drive was recently sold for $6.1 million, making it the second-most-expensive home sale in town history, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyers.

The two-story home, which was constructed in 2007 and is part of The Aquidneck Club, spans 12,000 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The sale of 284 Carnegie Harbor Drive took place shortly after the recent sale of 179 Indian Ave. for $8.55 million, which was the most expensive home sale in Portsmouth’s history.

The sale of 284 Carnegie Harbor Drive was also the most expensive property sale ever to take place within The Aquidneck Club.

Located along the banks of the Narragansett Bay, The Aquidneck Club is a member-owned private golf club and residential community, including 30 residential suites and about 300 acres of waterfront property, with 18 residences along Carnegie Harbor Drive.

Aquidneck Country Club Inc. has operated The Aquidneck Club since 2019, after winning the rights to the former Carnegie Abbey Club through a foreclosure auction for about $8.8 million. The Carnegie Abbey Club originally opened in 2000 on land leased from Benedictine monks who operate Portsmouth Abbey School, according to the club’s website.

The 284 Carnegie Harbor Drive residence had a single owner since it was constructed in 2007, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The custom home with a shingled roof features cathedral ceilings, built-in cabinetry, a 1,000-foot garage, a 1,000-square-foot waterside deck and sunroom, and oversized windows that overlook Narragansett Bay with views of the Newport Bridge, according to the real estate firm. The living room includes a fireplace, and the home also contains a library that’s illuminated through a Tiffany-stained glass panel, the real estate firm said.

The recently renovated eat-in kitchen includes high-end appliances, quartz countertops, two large islands, a wine refrigerator and barstool seating. A den features a beam ceiling and its own fireplace, and the home’s porch features its own fireplace. The home’s master suite is on the first floor, with a Palladian window overlooking the bay.

The home is set on 1.7 acres of land within the private, gated estate.

The 284 Carnegie Harbor Drive property was most recently valued by town assessors in 2023 as being worth $5.74 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Dina Karousos and Nicole Lucenti, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The home was listed on behalf of the owner by Alyce Wright, of Lila Delman Compass.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was purchased by Thomas Hunt and Linda Koch-Hunt, of Palm Beach, Fla. The property was sold by W. John Chuplis and Darlene Chuplis, of Stuart, Fla., according to the warranty deed.

