Waterman Street apartment developer seeks panel’s approval, again

PROVIDENCE – Developers of a five-story, mixed-use apartment building at 116 Waterman St. are returning to the Providence City Plan Commission on Tuesday, hoping their preliminary plans win approval after ongoing concerns about the project delayed voting last month.

Walter Bronhard and Brook Holding LLC, the project developer and owner, plan to demolish two residential dwellings located at 116 Waterman St. and 382 Brook St. and merge the two lots to construct the apartment building, which will contain ground-floor commercial space and 25 residential units.

The commission met in January to hear the preliminary plans for the unit, but the meeting ended without a vote following lengthy discussion over some of the project’s characteristics – in particular, its height. The proposed project will be 58 feet and five floors, which is above the permitted 50-foot and four-floor maximum for the area, requiring the developers to seek a dimensional adjustment.

Councilman John Goncalves, representing Ward 1, and Councilwoman Helen Anthony, representing Ward 2, both asked the commission not to grant the dimensional adjustment for height and the design waiver, which would allow residential buildings to be located within 20 feet of a main street.

The College Hill Neighborhood Association also spoke out against the project, opposing both granting the design waiver and the request for additional floors, which would “create a greater gap in height disparity with the surrounding buildings and transition to more residential areas.”

Among the public, many of the concerns revolve around the quality of life, with many fearing more trash, more noise pollution and issues with parking. The commission discussed the project at length in January, but eventually said it was not ready to vote on the height adjustments and waiver, deciding to continue the item to the Feb. 21 meeting. In the meantime, commissioners encouraged the developers to have further conversations with the neighborhood and provide more information on their efforts to address noise concerns.

The City Plan Commission will also hear the presentation of a master plan for a new educational facility in Silver Lake on Tuesday. Excel Academy and Destiny Partners LLC are proposing to build a school for grades K-8 at 740 Plainfield St., on the site of a former market with vacant lots. The new lot will include the 41,000-square-foot building with a height of 43 feet and three stories tall, a playground, vehicle and bus parking and landscaping.

The applicant is seeking master plan approval, three design waivers, and dimensional variances pursuant to Unified Development Review.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.