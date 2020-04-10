Web platform aims to make home health care more efficient

By
-
IMPROVED OVERSIGHT: Intus Care Chief Technology Officer Alex Rothberg, left, and CEO Robbie Felton were instrumental in creating a web-based app designed to cut costs and wasted time associated with home health care for seniors. / PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
IMPROVED OVERSIGHT: Intus Care Chief Technology Officer Alex Rothberg, left, and CEO Robbie Felton were instrumental in creating a web-based app designed to cut costs and wasted time associated with home health care for seniors. / PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
Robbie Felton grew up surrounded by senior citizens. He accompanied his mom, a geriatric social worker, on home visits. When she became the head of an elder care facility, he spent days volunteering with her clients. He remained involved in his mom’s work after enrolling at Brown University. While perusing her accounting books, he noticed…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR