Webb promoted as Stadium Theatre’s new CEO, executive director

By
-
JENNIFER WEBB, the Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservancy's artistic director, has been promoted to being its CEO and executive director. / COURTESY STADIUM THEATRE PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE & CONSERVANCY

WOONSOCKET – Jennifer Webb will soon enter a more prominent role with the Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center & Conservatory stage left. The nonprofit performing arts organization announced Thursday that Webb, the Stadium’s current artistic director, will become its new CEO and executive director. Webb formally succeeds Cathy Levesque, who announced back in November that

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR