Webster Bank parent posts $257M Q2 profit as Santander deal moves forward

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WEBSTER FINANCIAL Corp., parent of Webster Bank, reported a second-quarter profit of $256.8. / PBN FILE PHOTO

STAMFORD, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp., the parent company of Webster Bank, reported second-quarter profit of $256.8 million after markets closed Tuesday, a slight decrease from $258.8 million a year ago. The parent company of the Connecticut-based bank reported earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, up from $1.52 per diluted share in the second quarter

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