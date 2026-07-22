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STAMFORD, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp., the parent company of Webster Bank, reported second-quarter profit of $256.8 million after markets closed Tuesday, a slight decrease from $258.8 million a year ago. The parent company of the Connecticut-based bank reported earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, up from $1.52 per diluted share in the second quarter

STAMFORD, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp., the parent company of Webster Bank, reported second-quarter profit of $256.8 million after markets closed Tuesday, a slight decrease from $258.8 million a year ago.

The parent company of the Connecticut-based bank reported earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, up from $1.52 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.

“Webster continued to generate impressive financial results this quarter,” Webster Financial Corp. CEO and Chairman John R. Ciulla said. “Our execution is commendable, in that our colleagues continue to deliver for our clients while they also prepare to integrate our proposed transaction with Banco Santander.”

Net interest income, the difference between what banks earn on loans and what they pay on deposits and other funding, totaled $632.7 million for the quarter, up 1.9% from $621.2 million a year earlier.

Total revenue after interest expense rose 3.4% year over year to $740 million from $715.8 million.

However, the company's net interest margin, a key measure of lending profitability, was 3.26%, down from 3.44% a year earlier.

Webster's balance sheet continued to expand, with total loans reaching $57.9 billion, up 7.8% from $53.7 billion a year ago, while deposits rose 6% to $70.3 billion.

Provision for credit losses declined 32.3% year over year to $31.5 million from $46.5 million.

Webster, which operates six full-service branches in Rhode Island, along with a private banking office in Providence, also provided an update on its pending acquisition by Banco Santander S.A.

The company said it received approval from the European Central Bank on Tuesday.

The transaction, announced in February, has also been approved by Webster shareholders and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to approval by the Federal Reserve.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)