Webster Bank parent sees profits rise 35% in 2023 but decline 24% in Q4

STAMFORD, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp., the parent company of Webster Bank, says it recorded a $867.8 million profit in 2023, marking a 34.7% increase over the $644.3 million it made in 2022. For the fourth quarter, Webster – which has seven branches in Rhode Island – said it had a profit of $185.4 million,

