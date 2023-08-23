Weekly newspapers Coventry Courier, Chariho Times are shutting down

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island newspaper landscape is shrinking.

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers Inc. told WPRI-TV CBS 12 Tuesday that it will cease publication of the weekly newspapers The Coventry Courier and The Chariho Times at the end of the month.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, but with rising production costs, fewer resources and decreased local advertising revenue, we had no choice,” Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers Regional Publisher Jody Boucher told WPRI.

Boucher said both publications were chosen because there are RISN daily newspapers that already overlap with coverage areas of the Courier and the Times: The Westerly Sun reports on Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton, and The Kent County Daily Times circulates in West Warwick and Coventry.

- Advertisement -

Boucher said no other of the RISN publications are being shut down. The last edition of The Chariho Times will be printed on Thursday and the final edition of The Coventry Courier will be Aug. 25.

Founded in 2007, Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers Inc. has acquired numerous smaller newspapers in the area over the years. In Rhode Island, RISN and its affiliates operate The Westerly Sun, The Block Island Times, The Kent County Daily Times, The Call of Woonsocket, The Times of Pawtucket, the Independent, as well as The North Kingstown Standard-Times, the East Greenwich Pendulum and the Narragansett Times. In Connecticut, RISN operates the New Britain Herald/Bristol Press and the Chronicle of Willimantic. The company also owns the Yuma Sun in Arizona and the Porterville Recorder in California.

RISN acquired the Block Island Times in February 2022 and The New Britain Herald/Bristol Press and the Chronicle in April 2022.