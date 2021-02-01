Weingart named president of Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Saul N. Weingart has been appointed president of Rhode Island Hospital as well as Hasbro Children’s Hospital, effective immediately, Lifespan Corp. announced Monday.
Weingart has more than two decades of experience in hospital administration and medicine, and is a former primary care physician.
He most recently was chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children’s Hospital in Boston, as well as a professor of medicine, public health and community medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine.
Lifespan President and CEO, Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, said his experience and record of accomplishments will help elevate Rhode Island Hospital’s profile as a leading academic medical center.
Among other roles at Tufts, Weingart led the response of physicians to the COVID-19 pandemic, oversaw an expansion of the speciality pharmacy and palliative care programs and mentors students, residents and faculty.
Before joining Tufts, he worked for nine years at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as vice president for quality and patient safety.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester. He holds a master’s in public policy and a doctorate from Harvard University.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.
