Westerly and Lawrence + Memorial hospitals earn national re-accreditation

WESTERLY – The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded re-accreditation to medical laboratories at both Westerly Hospital and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

The hospitals’ labs are among more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide. Re-accreditation takes place every two years.

“CAP accreditation is a reflection of laboratory excellence and sets Westerly Hospital apart in its pursuit of excellence,” said Dr. Victoria Reyes, chair of pathology for both hospitals. “Our clinical and anatomic pathology labs provide timely, quality and accurate test results that are important to patients and physicians and inform clinical decision-making.”

The federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which started in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than its own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also look at laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety record, program and overall management.

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, located in New London, Conn., and Westerly Hospital are both part of Yale New Haven Health.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.