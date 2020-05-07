Westerly home sells for $2.2M, town’s second-highest value in 2020

WESTERLY – A contemporary style house in the Weekapaug neighborhood of Westerly sold on April 23 for $2.2 million, according to Randall Realtors, which represented the seller through The Chris Randall Group.

The house at 48 Meadow Ave. sold at a price that is the second-highest for Westerly this year, the company said in a news release.

It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and was built in 1974. It has 1,634 square feet of interior space and a deck overlooking a salt pond that is 3 miles long.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

