Westerly Hospital Auxiliary seeking scholarship candidates

WESTERLY – The Westerly Hospital Auxiliary is now accepting scholarship applications from high school students who are planning careers in health care.

The application window is open through April 22 for students living in Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton or Richmond.

Students in Stonington, Conn., and North Stonington, Conn., are also eligible.

Scholarships are awarded based on “academic achievement, financial need, career goals, and school and community involvement,” according to a statement from Westerly Hospital.

Applications can be found here. Questions can be emailed to Carol Desillier at cdesillier28@gmail.com.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.