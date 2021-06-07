Westerly Hospital physicians make ‘Top Docs’ list in Connecticut

WESTERLY – More than 20 Westerly Hospital physicians are included on a list of top doctors in Connecticut Magazine’s June 2021 issue.

Westerly Hospital is owned by Yale New Haven Health, which also owns Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn.

Connecticut Magazine worked with health care research company Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. to put together its annual list of the state’s top doctors. This year 1,560 physicians are recognized.

Those who make the list have been nominated by a peer, are board-certified in their specialty and have been practicing for at least 10 years after graduating from medical school.

“Each year, it’s a source of great pride to see so many of our physician partners and medical staff represented on the list of top doctors,” said Patrick Green, CEO and president of Lawrence + Memorial and Westerly hospitals. “We commend our colleagues for being honored this year. These outstanding physicians represent the compassionate and high-quality care that is provided within Yale New Haven Health every day.”

Doctors who practice at Westerly Hospital who are on the list include:

Dr. Paul Bourguignon, surgery

Dr. Mical Campbell, gastroenterology

Dr. Frank Dellacono, otolaryngology

Dr. Francis Falck, ophthalmology

Dr. John Frese, gastroenterology

Dr. Jon Gaudio, cardiovascular disease

Dr. Alan Greenwald, gastroenterology

Dr. Michael Halperin, orthopaedic surgery

Dr. Christopher Hutchins, orthopaedic surgery

Dr. Amzad Khan, gastroenterology

Dr. Stephen Lattanzi, medical oncology

Dr. John Lee, plastic surgery

Dr. Robert Levin, rheumatology

Dr. Harry Ma, vascular surgery

Dr. Mohsin Malik, dermatology

Dr. Debra Miller, dermatology

Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, surgery

Dr. Thomas Peter, nephrology

Dr. Fred Santoro, pediatrics

Dr. Eugene Sapozhnikov, gastroenterology

Dr. George Yavorek, colon and rectal surgery

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.