Westerly Hospital physicians make ‘Top Docs’ list in Connecticut

WESTERLY – More than 20 Westerly Hospital physicians are included on a list of top doctors in Connecticut Magazine’s June 2021 issue.
Westerly Hospital is owned by Yale New Haven Health, which also owns Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn.
Connecticut Magazine worked with health care research company Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. to put together its annual list of the state’s top doctors. This year 1,560 physicians are recognized.
Those who make the list have been nominated by a peer, are board-certified in their specialty and have been practicing for at least 10 years after graduating from medical school.
“Each year, it’s a source of great pride to see so many of our physician partners and medical staff represented on the list of top doctors,” said Patrick Green, CEO and president of Lawrence + Memorial and Westerly hospitals. “We commend our colleagues for being honored this year. These outstanding physicians represent the compassionate and high-quality care that is provided within Yale New Haven Health every day.”
Doctors who practice at Westerly Hospital who are on the list include:
- Dr. Paul Bourguignon, surgery
- Dr. Mical Campbell, gastroenterology
- Dr. Frank Dellacono, otolaryngology
- Dr. Francis Falck, ophthalmology
- Dr. John Frese, gastroenterology
- Dr. Jon Gaudio, cardiovascular disease
- Dr. Alan Greenwald, gastroenterology
- Dr. Michael Halperin, orthopaedic surgery
- Dr. Christopher Hutchins, orthopaedic surgery
- Dr. Amzad Khan, gastroenterology
- Dr. Stephen Lattanzi, medical oncology
- Dr. John Lee, plastic surgery
- Dr. Robert Levin, rheumatology
- Dr. Harry Ma, vascular surgery
- Dr. Mohsin Malik, dermatology
- Dr. Debra Miller, dermatology
- Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, surgery
- Dr. Thomas Peter, nephrology
- Dr. Fred Santoro, pediatrics
- Dr. Eugene Sapozhnikov, gastroenterology
- Dr. George Yavorek, colon and rectal surgery
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
