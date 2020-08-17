Westerly Hospital recognized for stroke care

WESTERLY – Westerly Hospital has earned national recognition for its performance in treating stroke patients over the past 12 months.

The hospital received a Stroke Silver Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines program.

Requirements for the award included demonstrating consistent use of medications and other treatments to reduce the rate of death or disability from stroke, and help stroke victims heal quickly.

The hospital was also rated on its pre-discharge care for stroke patients, who receive guidance on managing their health, follow-up visits and other services.

- Advertisement -

In addition, stroke patients at Westerly Hospital are cared for through a Telestroke program that provides immediate access to neurologists who specialize in preserving brain function during the early phases of a stroke.

“For stroke patients, time is critical and this award recognizes Westerly Hospital’s commitment to ensuring that our patients receive the best care that adheres to nationally respected clinical guidelines,” said Dr. Oliver Mayorga, chief medical officer at Yale New Haven Health, Westerly Hospital’s parent company. “The tools and resources help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

This month’s award is not the first time that the hospital has been recognized for its stroke care. In 2019, it earned certification as an Acute Stroke Ready hospital by The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.