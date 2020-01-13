Westerly Hospital sponsors February wellness series

WESTERLY – A four-part community wellness series begins next month at StoneRidge Life Plan Retirement Community in Mystic, Conn.

Offered by Westerly Hospital, the programs are free and open to all.

Scheduled sessions include:

The Aging Eyes, Feb. 8, with Dr. David Rivera, an ophthalmologist. Learn about the diagnosis and treatment of common age-related eye conditions.

Ten Things You Never Knew about Feet, Feb. 15, with Dr. Sean Colson, a podiatrist.

Updates and Innovations in Stroke Care, Feb. 21, with Dr. Neer Zeevi, a neurologist.

Depression in Older Adults, Feb. 29, with registered nurse Jeanine Peck.

All sessions begin at 10 a.m. To register, call 800-636-2824 or visit westerlyhospital.org/events.

