Westerly Hospital staff focuses on fresh food for pantry donations

WESTERLY – Over the past two months, Westerly Hospital employees have collected 1,579 pounds of fresh, healthy food for donation to the Pantry on the Lane food pantry.
The effort was part of Yale New Haven Health’s participation in the #GiveHealthy Movement. Yale New Haven Health is the parent company of Westerly Hospital.
Overall, Yale New Haven Health, which is based in New London, Conn., collected more than 22,550 pounds of food.
#GiveHealthy participants aim to collect fresh produce and other healthy food items for food pantries during the winter, when donations drop.
Westerly Hospital gathered enough food for 1,316 meals.
“The food that has been donated helps us be successful in our work,” said Pastor Mark Benson, of Pantry on the Lane, which is operated by Joy Fellowship Church.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
