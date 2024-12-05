Westerly Industrial Park building sells for $2.5M

WESTERLY – A 34,815-square-foot industrial park property with 3.1 acres of land recently sold for $2.5 million, according to Hayes & Sherry Real Estate Services, which facilitated the deal.

The 1 Crosswind Road property is part of the Westerly Industrial Park, according to Hayes & Sherry. The property consists of 3.1 acres of land and two one-story buildings – one constructed in 2000 that includes 10,815 square feet of living space, and another constructed in 2004 that includes 23,700 square feet of living space, according to the commercial real estate firm.

The property was previously occupied by Agfa Corp., which develops and manufactures imaging systems and provides information technology solutions for the printing and health care industries.

The property was sold by U.S. Properties Real Estate Services, of New London, Conn., according to Hayes & Sherry.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale, the building was sold by P3 Enterprise LLC, a limited liability company based in Stonington, Conn., led by its president, Katie Quinlan.

The industrial park property, according to the quitclaim deed, was purchased by Grifo 1 LLC, a limited liability company located in East Providence led by its manager, Jessica Fenwick.

Derek Brazeau and Pete Hayes, of Hayes & Sherry, represented the buyer in this transaction, according to the commercial real estate firm, which is a Cushman & Wakefield alliance member.

The property was most recently valued in 2023 by Westerly property assessors as being worth $3.32 million, of which $521,900 was attributed to the property’s 3.1 acres of land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

