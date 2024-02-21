Wheaton College awarded $560K grant to look at inequities in health care

NORTON – Wheaton College was recently awarded a $560,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to support the liberal arts college’s humanities-centered curricular pathways to change how society thinks about race in health and medicine and address inequities in health care.
Wheaton says that with the grant, which will span over three years, it plans to create 10 free-to-use learning modules that can be shared with other higher education institutions for educators to explore race as a layered foundation of health and sciences. The college hopes to provide students and faculty opportunities to understand the role that race, cultural backgrounds and global perspectives play in delivering health care, as well as studying health and medicine.
Wheaton also says postdoctoral fellows will bring to the college their expertise in global narratives and help students build skills in digital health humanities during the grant-funded program.
“[This program] will give Wheaton students new social justice-focused opportunities to learn about the ways that race and racialization shape the quality of health care and limit our ability to truly understand and act to address the most challenging issues of human health,” Wheaton Associate Provost M. Gabriela Torres said in a statement.
