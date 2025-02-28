Whitten elected president of R.I. Association of Realtors

Chris Whitten
Chris Whitten

CHRIS WHITTEN, broker/owner of Premeer Real Estate in Smithfield and Uxbridge, Mass., was recently elected the 2025 president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. Whitten, who succeeds Sally Hersey, has held leadership positions in local, state and national Realtor associations, including the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors and the Realtor Association of Central

