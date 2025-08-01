Who’s on the Board?

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Mission statement: The University of Rhode Island, the state’s flagship land- and sea-grant research institution, is committed to high-quality education, community engagement and solving the world’s most important challenges. Year founded: 1892 Top executive: Marc B. Parlange, president 2024 revenue: $667.3 million BOARD MEMBERS Margo L. Cook, board chairperson Board co-chairperson, Bridgewater Associates Armand E.

