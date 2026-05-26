By Emilio DiSpirito

License Partner | Private Office Advisor, Engel & Volkers Oceanside

www.DiSpiritoteam.com

For the last two years, much of the national conversation surrounding real estate has centered around caution. Rising interest rates, inflation concerns, affordability challenges, and slower transaction volume have led many consumers to believe the housing market is in decline. But here in Rhode Island, and across many parts of the Northeast, the underlying fundamentals may be telling a very different story.

The reality is that today’s home prices are being based on current market conditions, not necessarily where the economy or housing sector may be heading over the next 12 to 36 months. While nobody can predict the future with certainty, several economic indicators are beginning to align in a way that could create substantial upward pressure on housing values moving forward.

One of the largest factors is consumer confidence. Housing markets historically thrive when consumers feel optimistic about the economy, employment stability, and their financial future. Recently, there have been signs that global economic conditions are beginning to stabilize. Inflationary pressures appear to be easing in certain sectors, energy and fuel costs may continue trending downward, and markets are adjusting to the possibility of a new Federal Reserve leadership approach in the years ahead.

- Advertisement -

Political cycles also matter more than many people realize. As midterm elections approach, there is often increased focus on economic growth, consumer spending, and financial sentiment. Whether intentional or coincidental, markets tend to respond positively when confidence improves. Real estate is no exception.

At the same time, the United States, and Rhode Island specifically, still faces a major housing inventory shortage. Even with higher interest rates slowing some buyer activity, there simply are not enough homes available to meet long term demand. Rhode Island remains one of the most supply constrained states in the country due to limited land availability, slower development pipelines, rising construction costs, and strict zoning challenges in many communities.

That lack of inventory is critical.

If mortgage rates decline even modestly while buyer confidence strengthens, a large number of sidelined buyers could quickly re enter the market. Many households have spent the last two years waiting for “better timing.” However, if rates improve while inventory remains tight, competition could intensify rapidly, placing upward pressure on home prices once again.

In many ways, the current market resembles a compressed spring. Transaction volume may be lower than the frenzy of 2021 and early 2022, but demand has not disappeared. It has merely been delayed. Buyers still need homes. Families still relocate. Investors still seek long term hard assets that hedge against inflation. Life events continue regardless of headlines.

For homeowners, this creates an important conversation around timing. Some sellers today remain anchored to peak market pricing from several years ago, while some buyers are waiting for dramatic price drops that may never fully materialize in desirable markets with limited supply. The truth likely sits somewhere in the middle.

What many people fail to recognize is that housing wealth is often built not through perfect timing, but through long term ownership. Real estate remains one of the few asset classes where individuals can leverage debt, benefit from appreciation, reduce principal over time, and potentially create generational wealth simultaneously.

Of course, forecasting any market involves speculation. Unexpected economic shifts, geopolitical events, or policy decisions could alter the trajectory. However, from a long term perspective, the foundation supporting housing values, particularly in markets with limited inventory like Rhode Island, remains remarkably strong.

The broader takeaway is simple. Today’s prices are based on today’s conditions. But if economic confidence continues improving while inventory remains constrained, the next major conversation surrounding real estate may no longer be about slowdown. It may be about acceleration once again.

www.DiSpiritoteam.com