Will you go out of your way to “buy local” this holiday season to help those businesses survive the pandemic?

Rhode Island’s tourism districts have joined with the Rhode Island Foundation and BankNewport on a “Buy Local RI” campaign, just in time for the final weeks of holiday shopping.

The Rhode Island Foundation has lent the regions the website BuyLocalRI.org for the promotion, which centers on a listing of “100 Ways to Buy Local in Rhode Island,” the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau announced on Dec. 8.

The foundation and BankNewport are providing financial support for the campaign, which will run from December through February.

The goal of the collaboration is to help local retailers, restaurants, hotels and other small businesses survive what is expected to be a difficult winter amid the ongoing pandemic, according to the PWCVB.

