Wilson named new Bryant University board chair

who has worked with leaders in the financial services and health care sectors throughout her career, was recently named Bryant University’s new board chairperson. She’ll succeed David M. Beirne – a namesake on multiple athletic facilities on the Bryant campus, including Beirne Stadium – as board chair starting in May. Wilson spent 17 years with Fidelity Investments Inc., helping build the financial services firm – which has offices in Providence and in town near the Bryant campus – into a global brand. She is the first woman to chair the university’s board in Bryant’s 160-year history.We are laser-focused on the goals set by the board for the Vision 2030 strategy. We want our students to be fully employed upon graduation; we want to continue investing in our robust academic agenda; we want the Bryant degree to continue to provide solid [return on investment] for our graduates. We want to ensure Bryant is best in class for those investing in a college education. Last but not least, we want to provide an excellent college experience in and out of the classroom: building relationships, testing ideas, learning to lead, and having a little fun along the way.My business background was working with organizations that were highly decentralized. It was my job to build a strategy around common goals to bring these diverse organizations together. Vision 2030 has been set and now it’s time to operationalize that strategy. I look forward to working in concert with the board, the cabinet and the faculty to build energy toward our common goal: grow Bryant’s reputation as a world-class university.Education is the key to opening whatever door you want to go through, so whenever I get an opportunity to share my story with Bryant students, I jump on it. By being on campus, I watch the faculty interact with our students. I am always impressed by their commitment to making a difference in their lives. I enjoy coming to campus to participate in various events, such as the Women’s Leadership Symposium.Over the past two years, we enrolled the two largest classes in Bryant’s history, so the continued investment in our physical campus is crucial to meet the needs of our students. We want to make sure they have the best-in-class academic curriculum, as well as the learning and living spaces to get them real-world ready. We must continue to invest in the best faculty we can find, continue to invest in our sports programs and continue to nurture diverse groups on campus to grow beyond our regional reputation.