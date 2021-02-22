Winter weather delays COVID-19 vaccine arrival

PROVIDENCE – The winter storms that have snarled transportation this week have impacted vaccine distribution in Rhode Island.
The R.I. Department of Health said Monday that Tuesday appointments at some locations in Rhode Island will be canceled and rescheduled because a shipment of 12,400 doses of the Moderna Inc. vaccine did not arrive as scheduled.
The community clinics scheduled for Tuesday at the Cranston Senior Center, the Swift Community Center in East Greenwich and the West Warwick Civic Center are affected by the delay. People who had appointments will be contacted directly.
The shipping delay could also impact clinics on Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health said. An announcement will be made Tuesday about any impacts for the following day.
The Moderna vaccine is one of two that are available for vaccination in the U.S. against the virus that causes COVID-19. The other is manufactured by Pfizer Inc.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
