Wise Mouth Tea to open Fall River manufacturing facility

This event is almost sold out. Just a few tickets remain!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

FALL RIVER – While working as a high school language teacher in Massachusetts, Lei Nichols noticed that her students tended toward highly processed drinks sold in plastic bottles. “I wanted to change that,” said Nichols, now the founder and owner of Wise Mouth Tea. “I started making the tea I grew up with and shared

While working as a high school language teacher in Massachusetts, Lei Nichols noticed that her students tended toward highly processed drinks sold in plastic bottles.

“I wanted to change that,” said Nichols, now the founder and owner of Wise Mouth Tea. “I started making the tea I grew up with and shared it with the students and other teachers.”

At first, students were a bit mystified at the sight of whole, natural ingredients such as flowers floating in a glass bottle, Nichols said. But they gave it a try and had glowing reviews.

“That really pushed me to start this business,” Nichols said. “I followed my dream and licensed the place," officially launching Wise Mouth Tea in 2015.

“It is based on traditional Eastern herbal medicine, so all the ingredients have been used for thousands and thousands of years to help people,” said Nichols, who grew up in China and moved to Massachusetts in 1995. Wise Mouth's seven herbal and four vegetable tea offerings feature ingredients such as ginger, pu-erh black tea, goji berries, monk fruit, chrysanthemums, rose petals and jujube.

But supported by a $50,000 loan obtained through the U.S. Small Business Association, Nichols recently secured an approximately 2,000 square-foot space at the 1 Ace St. historic mill in Fall River, which will allow her to dramatically scale the business' output.

Working out of commercial kitchens, Nichols could only produce 300 cases of tea per month. With the new manufacturing facility in Fall River, she can produce 250 to 300 cases per day.

Nichols has also hired four part-time employees to assist with production.

The space includes kitchen facilities, a packing room, storage space, a small office and a loading area.

So Nichols chose to wait and seek different opportunities that would allow her to expand the business w ithout compromising her standards.

“I certainly feel the time is coming, and people understand how real , whole food can help them,” Nichols said. “I think people started to understand my tea, so I have a lot of opportunities to grow this business.”

“Thirty years ago, coming from a different culture, I never thought that someday I could have a small business,” Nichols said, “and this business has really changed me ... I believe this world is getting better when every small business can have this dream together, and that working hard, we will make a better life for our next generation, and make them healthy and better than us.”

FALL RIVER –The brand stands out for its blend of Eastern wellness traditions and modern science, Nichols says, with a commitment to using 100% natural ingredients such as premium tea leaves, fresh fruits, flowers, herbs and roots. All Wise Mouth Tea varieties are made without concentrates, powders, additives, preservatives or artificial ingredients.Despite the absence of preservatives, the teas have an 18-month shelf life due to a brewing process that uses precisely controlled temperature and PH levels – a technique Nichols developed through a partnership with Cornell University's food science lab. For her first decade in business, Nichols brewed the tea at commercial kitchens such as Hope & Main in Warren, in addition to facilities in Weston in Boston. During this time, Nichols also struck deals to sell the teas at 115 Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts, in addition to some natural food stores, universities and hospitals.Staying true to her vision of all-natural teas in glass bottles while expanding the business posed a challenge: Nichols previously tried to strike a partnership with a co-packer, but potential business partners insisted on making the tea from concentrates and wouldn't comply with her preparation methods.While the loan played an essential role in allowing her to expand production, Nichols says that a shift in public dietary habits has also created an opening for the business' growth.For now, Nichols will continue to focus on expanding the brand's presence in Massachusetts, though she eventually intends to bring the brand to an international market. This global aspiration wasn't in her original plans.Nichols will host a grand opening celebration at the new production facility, located at 1 Ace St., Room 227, on July 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will feature complimentary Wise Mouth Tea tastings, facility tours and light refreshments with the team. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.