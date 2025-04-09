With Centreville Bank Stadium in place, overall growth will soon follow

By
-
WITH CENTREVILLE BANK STADIUM in Pawtucket set to open May 3, wheels are in motion to construct the mixed-use buildings around the 10,500-seat venue along the Seekonk River. / PBN PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE

PAWTUCKET – Soccer scarves rose into the air from some attendees during Tuesday’s celebratory announcement that West Warwick-based Centreville Bank will emblazon its name on Rhode Island FC’s new 10,500-seat stadium along the Seekonk River. It marked another milestone achievement for the Ocean State in its quest to bring economic prosperity to a blighted area

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island small business sees significant annual energy savings

The Rhode Island Energy Small Business Program offers significant incentives to property owners for comprehensive…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display