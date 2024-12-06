With golf course open, plans for Phase 2 at Metacomet proceed

By
-
A DIFFERENT LOOK: A rendering of the second phase of development at the former Metacomet Country Club shows shops and an open-air courtyard running between the buildings.  COURTESY MARSHALL PROPERTIES INC.
A DIFFERENT LOOK: A rendering of the second phase of development at the former Metacomet Country Club shows shops and an open-air courtyard running between the buildings.  COURTESY MARSHALL PROPERTIES INC.

The newly configured nine-hole golf course that covers about half of the former Metacomet Country Club has proved popular among golfers since it opened six months ago, but local residents are still taking a wait-and-see attitude toward what the developer has planned for the rest of the 138-acre property. The public golf course known as

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Inside Scoop on PC’s Sports Administration Program

This past August Providence College announced its newest graduate program, an online Master of Science…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display