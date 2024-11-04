Women & Infants union workers to hold unfair labor practice picket; CNE disputes claims

PROVIDENCE – Nearly 1,500 workers at Women & Infants Hospital voted to hold an unfair labor practice informational picket on Nov. 12.

More than 2,000 workers who are members of Service Employees International Union 1199 New England say they have been bargaining with the hospital to settle a new contract. They were joined by staff members at Butler Hospital and the Visiting Nurses Association – making up almost 3,000 Care New England Health System employees – who will be bargaining for a new contract in the next six months. Care New England operates Women & Infants Hospital.

Workers say Women & Infants’ management offered proposals that “erode job standards, trample union rights and fail to solve the staffing crisis” during the last three bargaining sessions.

The union also found examples of unlawful behavior by the hospital management, including refusing to bargain over several changes in the terms and conditions of employment for union workers; refusing to provide information requested to form bargaining proposals and respond to the hospital’s proposals; and intimidating, threatening and, in the most extreme cases, engaging in “impermissive physical acts against union members and staff” in response to their testimony against the hospital in a federal unfair labor practice trial before a judge of the National Labor Relations Board.

- Advertisement -

“For decades we had a great working relationship with management. During our last contract negotiations in 2020, they assured us that we would work and collaborate on our continued shared issues to ensure both parties would have their needs met. They have done the exact opposite,” said Melissa Blais, registered nurse in the labor and delivery room who has been at Women & Infants for 24 years. “In the last few years, we have had the most amount of grievances and arbitrations that I have ever seen. They are trying to run the hospital without listening to the input of our front-line workers. What’s even more frustrating today at the current bargaining table is that the hospital won’t even give us the information we are entitled to [in order] to bargain fairly.”

The filing of unfair labor practice charges and the vote for an informational picket comes amidst a culmination of frustration from workers. In March 2023, nearly 1,400 Women & Infants workers voted no confidence in management, citing a staffing crisis, lack of communication and a historic number of unresolved complaints.

Doreen Engeian, who has been a diagnostic imaging technologist at Women & Infants for 30 years, said the hospital recently opened a medical surgical unit, which has “significantly increased the volume” in diagnostic imaging.

“Staffing has been a constant issue, especially on the second and third shift, which generally is very difficult to fill. This administration’s solution has been to mandate the worker on the off-going shift to cover the vacancy, which translates into a 16-hour shift,” she said. “This has become management’s normal practice. Forcing staff to work double shifts is not healthy or safe for patient care. This situation needs to change immediately.”

Along with staffing shortages, SEIU 1199 bargaining committee members are trying to address wage increases; unified job standards, regardless of the Care New England facility; and fostering inclusivity by having policies and materials in multiple languages.

Union members say their proposals have not been addressed, and that Care New England offered to reduce parental leave by half, limit union activity and offer jobs to nonunion workers.

“Cleanliness at a hospital is key to safe patient care, but we are constantly running short on supplies – Purell, mops and even soap,” said Alcidia Mota, a member of the bargaining committee who has worked in environmental services for eight years and in dietary services before that for 13 years. “We have tried raising these issues with management for years, but our concerns are brushed aside. I literally had a manager slam a door in my face.”

Despite the department having multiple Portuguese and Spanish speakers, Mota said management refuses to send out materials in any language besides English and has stopped holding meetings.

“We need better communication and respect, and to be paid more for our work,” Mota said.

Care New England spokesperson Doreen Gavigan said the union’s claims that the hospital engaged in unfair labor practices are false and the health system is “extremely disappointed that the union has chosen to spread erroneous information rather than dedicate its time to the bargaining table.”

Gavigan said the union has filed more than 30 unfair labor practice charges in the last decade. To date, the National Labor Relations Board has not found Women & Infants Hospital to have engaged in any illegal or unlawful activity against the union. She also said the hospital has resolved three of the issues with the union, and leadership has been working with union members since mid-October to find a contract resolution.

“We remain committed to continuing open, honest and transparent negotiations with SEIU so that we may resolve any issues as quickly as possible,” Gavigan said.