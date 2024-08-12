Women & Infants announces $500K matching challenge for labor and delivery center campaign

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital announced a $500,000 matching challenge from an anonymous donor to support construction of a new labor and delivery center.

All donations made by Sept. 30 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $500,000.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our donors and the support from our community,” said Shannon R. Sullivan, president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital. “This matching challenge is a testament to the commitment we all share in providing exceptional care for families and their babies. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to double their impact and help us achieve our vision.”

The initiative is part of the $35 million campaign to improve facilities and patient care. So far, the hospital has raised more than $33 million, according to Care New England Health System.

- Advertisement -

Once finished, the Brown University Labor and Delivery Center at Women & Infants Hospital will improve birthing options and make delivery rooms larger. It will be a three-story addition that includes 20 labor and delivery rooms, as well as nurse stations, staff lounge, locker room and management offices.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.